Three interesting papers for the next week

MMK

Next week, MMK will hold an Investor Day, where it can share its long-term plans with investors, as well as outline its forecasts for the results of work in the 4th quarter of 2021. Given the favorable conditions on the steel market, the forward dividend yield remains double-digit, although beyond the horizon of 2022. cyclical downturns can lead to lower performance. Among other features, it is possible to highlight the continuing chances of being included in the MSCI index, but already during the May rebalancing.

At the same time, an important point during the Investor Day may be the management’s view of the future dividend policy in the context of tightening tax initiatives, as well as possible plans for CapEx.

The technical picture for MMK shares is favorable for the continuation of the rebound, which is being formed this week after reaching a 4-month low. After falling by more than 20% from the highs, the current prices look attractive to buyers – this may support the quotes next week with a favorable information background.



Sberbank

Sberbank will present its financial results for November according to RAS standards next week. The results themselves are not very intriguing, but they can act as a formal catalyst for growth. After a deep general market correction, the bank’s common shares have lost a significant part of their capitalization and are trading below September levels. Given the strong long-term fundamental case, as well as the expected record dividends for 2021, the bank’s securities may well be in demand if sentiment warms up further.

The technical picture shows the presence of a strong resistance zone in the region of 335-340 rubles. At the same time, there is still an upside before it, which may well be completed next week. There are all chances for more impressive growth, if the general market background is conducive to optimism.



ALROSA

Next week ALROSA will provide data on sales in November. As a rule, the management supplies the press release with a brief commentary on the market situation and a look into the future. Given the low level of inventories in the industry and strong demand, a shortage of rough diamonds may remain in 2022, which will support high prices. This allows us to hope for strong results and high dividends for ALROSA. Next week we will be able to see if management maintains such forecasts and how the company performed in November in sales and production.

The technical picture for ALROSA shares demonstrates a situation close to the general market one. After reaching a 5-month low in the region of 120 rubles. quotes rebounded. The first target may be the zone formed by the nearest post-dividend peak and the local minimum before the cut-off in the region of 136-137 rubles.



BCS World of investments

