Tom Hanks to star in Disney + remake of Pinocchio

Los Angeles, November 12. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks will portray Dzepetto in the remake of the movie Pinocchio. The film will be released on Disney + in the second half of 2022.

In recent years, the Disney film company has been actively filming films based on its classic cartoons. The viewers were introduced to The Lion King, Mulan, Aladdin, etc. It is planned that The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan will also be filmed. This is reported by the ScreenRant portal.

The original Pinocchio, which was only the second full-length film produced by Walt Disney Studios, premiered in 1940. Sources say that the relaunch of the famous fairy tale is scheduled for the period between July and September 2022.

Shot from the cartoon “Pinocchio” /

The film stars Tom Hanks as the woodcarver Geppetto, who creates Pinocchio. The director of the film will be Robert Zemeckis, with whom the star of Forrest Gump has already worked on the cartoon The Polar Express.

Earlier it became known that the premiere of the fantastic drama “Finch” directed by Miguel Sapochnik took place on November 5 on the American streaming platform AppleTV. Tom Hanks played the main role in it.