Tom Hiddleston commented on rumors about the role of James Bond

There is a lot of speculation among Bond fans as to which actor will get the coveted role of James Bond following Daniel Craig’s latest film No Time to Die, which will premiere later this year. Many actors were nominated for the role of 007. Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page, as well as Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston were on the list of the most coveted.

Hiddleston recently spoke with Empire magazine and talked about the prospect of introducing a secret agent. The actor explained that whatever he ultimately says will turn into a clue. “What can I say that you don’t know yet? It’s interesting in itself that I suddenly became fully aware of what I’m saying, isn’t it? Whatever I say about this, it will raise even more questions from the public, ”commented Tom.

James Bond isn’t the only famous character that fans have questions for. With Hiddleston playing the main villain on Loki later this year, it will debut on the Disney + streaming platform, fans are constantly asking questions about character development. Tom himself in one of the interviews claimed that the show will have a lot of chaos and destruction, which the god of deception will arrange. He encouraged fans to follow the evolution of his character.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko