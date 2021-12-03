Top 10 images of Angelina Jolie

In 2021, Angelina Jolie became almost the main character in gossip and tabloids. The actress plunged into work. So, she played one of the main roles in the film studio Marvel – “Eternal”, and soon all the eyes of the public were turned to the star, which shone on the red carpet in different cities of the world as part of the promotion of the film. Changes took place in the personal life of the actress. The celebrity continued a long-term struggle with ex-husband Brad Pitt for custody of their children, and by the end of the year she still won. Jolie had time to go on dates. She was noticed more than once at meetings with her first husband, Johnny Lee Miller, as well as at dinners with the hip-hop artist The Weeknd. However, the actress chose to hide this part of her life and did not comment on her romantic relationship.

Jolie also delighted us with her stylish looks: for special events, Angie chose sexy and feminine outfits from the best fashion houses. An example from the star was taken by her daughters, who appeared on the red carpet with their mother.

See the top 10 best looks of Angelina Jolie in our selection.