Toyota Converts GR Yaris to Hydrogen to Save ICE and Jobs – Auto Review

Toyota is preparing a massive offensive on the electric vehicle front, but has no plans to part with traditional propulsion systems. Toyota’s plan for “greening” the internal combustion engine is the conversion of piston engines to hydrogen. Much like BMW proposed in the mid-2000s, injecting H2 into the cylinders and burning it, getting almost pure water vapor as the exhaust. True, in fact, in Japan, this technology has been engaged since the 70s, it is just that the experiments of the Bavarian concern are much more widely known in Europe and America, despite the fact that the hydrogen “seven” has not found practical application. But now they remembered about hydrogen as a combustible fuel again.

More precisely, Toyota remembered about it in 2017, when it began to look for alternatives to the internal combustion engine. And now the result of these searches is presented – a prototype of the GR Yaris H2 hot hatch with a 1.6 three-cylinder turbo engine converted to direct hydrogen injection. Structurally, this is the same G16E-GTS engine that is on the regular GR Yaris, but its fuel system (tank and refueling mechanism) is unified with the Toyota Mirai hydrogen car. The only difference is that Mirai uses hydrogen in an electrochemical generator to generate electricity, and the GR Yaris instead of gasoline.

Unfortunately, Toyota does not disclose power, performance, fuel consumption and range. Apparently, because so far there is nothing to boast about. The results of the hydrogen Corolla, which in the spring of 2021 took part in 24-hour races at the Fuji Speedway, speak quite eloquently about the capabilities of this power unit.

That car was equipped with the same engine. He allowed Corolla to cover 358 laps, or 1634 km, in a day, which is less than half the distance that the winner of the marathon covered. The average speed per day was 67 km / h, but the hydrogen car spent only 11 hours 54 minutes directly on the track, the rest of the time the Corolla was in the boxes or at a separate filling station in the paddock. That is, the average speed in the race is 136 km / h.

Of the 12 hours of downtime, eight hours were spent on fixing technical difficulties and on safety checks, and the refueling itself took four hours. The tank had to be refilled from a special compressor station based on a truck, which was located outside the pit lane. For the entire race, Toyota took 35 stops of approximately seven minutes each. Thus, at one full refueling it was possible to cover less than 50 km.

There is no typo – fifty kilometers. But there is nothing surprising either. The efficiency of using hydrogen in an internal combustion engine is approximately two times lower than in the fuel cells installed on the Mirai. The power obviously falls short of the gasoline internal combustion engine. The difficulties with hydrogen production, storage and refueling are obvious. What, then, is the meaning of Toyota’s experiments?

The press release, which was accompanied by the GR Yaris H2, says that the hydrogen engine, unlike electric motors, sounds and works like a traditional internal combustion engine, which means it retains the emotion and spirit of driving a “classic” car. But, of course, Toyota has other reasons as well. The head of the corporation Akio Toyoda himself spoke about them in the spring after the race – hydrogen-fueled power units will save about a million jobs in the Japanese car industry.

These locations are threatened by the industry’s rapid transition to electric power, and Toyota feels a sense of responsibility for the state of affairs in the industry. Hydrogen-fueled engines, on the one hand, will provide clean exhaust and a transition to carbon-neutral transport, and on the other, will enable factories to more gently adapt to the new reality. In addition, cars with such powertrains promise to be cheaper than electric cars, because they do without expensive batteries and do not require investments in developing “from scratch” electrical components.

True, Toyota itself admits that this technology is not yet ready for commercialization, so the work will continue. Rumor has it that the ultimate goal could be the use of such an engine on hybrid Prius of future generations. But, as Akio Toyoda emphasized, hydrogen internal combustion engines are not a panacea, but only one of the options for solving the complex environmental problem of the automotive industry. And this is one of the reasons why this fall Toyota was among the four automakers (along with Renault-Nissan, Hyundai-Kia and Volkswagen), which at the climate summit in Glasgow did not sign a declaration to end the production of ICE cars by 2035.