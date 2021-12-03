Toyota will develop the Chinese electric vehicle market using the BYD platform

Ranking second among traction battery manufacturers in the Chinese market, BYD began its journey in the automotive segment by copying the popular Toyota Corolla sedan, and therefore it is very symbolic that the Japanese giant turned to her for support to strengthen its position in the Chinese market. By the end of next year, Toyota will introduce a low-cost electric vehicle using BYD LFP-type batteries.

The intentions of the automakers became known with the filing of Reuters. So far in the Toyota range, apart from the electric version of the C-HR crossover that debuted in China, there is only one “purebred” electric car – the global bZ4X crossover, which was developed in conjunction with Subaru. As you know, the bZ4X will hit the global market next year, but for the Chinese market Toyota has a more affordable electric sedan, which in its dimensions will resemble a Corolla with slightly increased space for rear passengers. In fact, this layout is the key to success in the Chinese market.

According to some reports, the joint development of Toyota and BYD will be estimated at about $ 30,000, and the use of traction batteries of the latter brand will become a guarantee of availability. In the Blade family, BYD offers fairly compact LFP batteries that can be housed in a block no more than 10 cm thick, making it much easier for linkers.

Toyota executives’ interest in BYD electric vehicles and hybrids reportedly arose more than five years ago, and samples were shipped to Japan for study. Of course, companies have different industrial cultures. The Chinese side, like all compatriots, continuously improves something in their electric vehicles throughout the entire life cycle, while the Japanese auto giant is used to carefully working out the design at the stage of engineering preparation, and then producing it for at least four years without any significant changes. Modern design and mathematical modeling tools will bring both approaches closer, taking the best from each of them. A joint Toyota and BYD research center has been operating in China since last year. This collaboration will allow Toyota to maintain its position in the rapidly growing Chinese market without wasting precious time developing its own basic solutions.