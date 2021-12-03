Turkish lira depreciated to record levels – Gazeta.Ru

At the start of trading on Friday, December 3, the Turkish currency has depreciated to 13.89 lira per $ 1, which is a new anti-record. It is reported by “Kommersant“.

The publication notes that such a decrease occurred against the background of the decision of the international rating agency Fitch, which decided to change Turkey’s outlook from “stable” to “negative”.

The publication notes that after that, the Central Bank of Turkey issued an announcement on direct foreign exchange interventions. The national currency reacted to this with moderate growth, but eventually returned to decline.

Formerly Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent the resignation of the head of the Ministry of Finance of the country Lutfi Elvan amid the fall in the exchange rate of the Turkish lira.

The head of state appointed Nureddin Nebati to the post of Minister of Finance. Previously, he served as deputy head of the Ministry of Finance.

The fall in Turkey’s national currency came after Erdogan praised the country’s central bank for its third rate cut in three months. Since the beginning of this year, the lira has lost almost 40% of its value against the dollar.