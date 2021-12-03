https://ria.ru/20211203/koronavirus-1762048607.html

Two passengers who flew from South Africa to Russia were diagnosed with coronavirus

Two passengers who flew from South Africa to Russia were diagnosed with coronavirus – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

Two passengers who flew from South Africa to Russia were diagnosed with coronavirus

Two people who returned from South Africa on a private flight were found to have COVID-19, the press service of Rospotrebnadzor said.

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Two people who returned from South Africa on a private flight were found to have COVID-19, the Rospotrebnadzor press service said. “Two passengers who returned from South Africa on a private flight on the night of December 3, had a positive PCR test for a new coronavirus infection. were in quarantine upon arrival, are currently hospitalized, “- said in the message. Biological material of patients is examined in two research laboratories, information about the strain of infection is being established. The passengers arrived on a charter flight organized by one of the fitness companies. In total, 25 Russians were taken out of South Africa. A new variant of coronavirus B.1.1.529 was detected in the twentieth of November in Botswana and South Africa. The researchers note that it differs in three dozen mutations in the S-protein and can be resistant to the protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated. The WHO recognized this option as “of concern” and assigned it the name “omicron” – after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. In recent days, a sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19 has been noted in South Africa. The Omicron strain has already been found in many countries, including Israel, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, Portugal, Scotland, the Netherlands, France, Malaysia, and South Korea. In Russia, according to the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, it has not yet been identified. The vaccine remains the most reliable way to protect against COVID-19. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reported that the number of cases among those who received an injection does not exceed 3-4%. Most of the citizens who died from the infection did not get an injection, said Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

South Africa

2021

