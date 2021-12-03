A retired SBU colonel, military expert Oleg Starikov, on the air of the NASH TV channel, spoke in favor of Ukraine joining the United States or Great Britain.

“We must first of all decide: either we are going to the European Union, or are we going to … the United Kingdom? I am personally for. Let’s call the United Kingdom of Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Ukraine. I am for. Or the fifty-second, or the fifty-first state (USA – approx. Gazeta.Ru) “, ​​- he said.

Starikov also asked why, if Kiev wants to join the European Union, the euro does not become the country’s currency. According to him, the Europeans are “shocked” by this.

Formerly Commissioner for Public Debt Management of Ukraine Yuriy Butsa reportedthat Kiev asked the EU for additional financial assistance. According to him, the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is already negotiating the size of the loan and the conditions for obtaining it.

Prior to that, it was reported that in Ukraine will be created military advisory and training center of the EU.