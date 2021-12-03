Ukraine will have to ask Russia for aircraft components – Gazeta.Ru

China has filed a lawsuit against Ukraine for $ 4.5 billion in damages for damages from Kiev’s violation of the Motor Sich agreement. Edition “News” released material on what chances Ukraine has in court.

On November 29, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk explained the situation. He said that Kiev is ready to “adequately” respond to the attempts of Chinese investors to compensate for losses for the transaction on the sale of the enterprise that failed due to the fault of the Ukrainian side.

According to the newspaper, the arrest of Motor Sich shares and their subsequent nationalization will lead to losses for the Chinese investor. It is noted that the arbitration court in The Hague, where businessmen from the PRC applied, as a rule, takes the side of the investor in disputes with states.

Dmitry Konstantinov, head of the bankruptcy and financial restructuring practice of the Ilyashev & Partners law firm, commented on the possible outcome. He pointed out that Kiev does not hide an exclusively political motive for the nationalization of the enterprise. The Chinese investors, Konstantinov noted, have very good chances of winning. “And in this case, Ukraine will only have to pay, since, unlike Russia, this country will probably not ignore the decisions of international arbitration,” the financier concluded.

Konstantin Erokhin, partner of the J&S Legal Counsel and Trust Bar Association, said that the American interest in the asset, as well as the policy of containing China, does not exclude the adoption of a political decision in favor of Ukraine in such a way that they incur minimal losses.

Lawyer Yuri Kapshtyk noted that The Hague will consider the claim for a long time and scrupulously. In his opinion, Motor Sich, taking into account the interests of Kiev, will remain under the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian government. Chinese investors will receive their investment back and possibly some of the lost profits.

On November 29, a memorandum was signed in Ukraine on the resumption of aircraft production at the Kharkov aviation plant. Within five years, they plan to reach the level of production of five aircraft per year. But the president of Motor Sich JSC, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, said that in order to fulfill this plan, it is necessary to allow purchases of components in Russia. X’s purchases in Russia may be temporary, said the head of the enterprise.

“Otherwise, the launch of aircraft production at the Kharkov State Aviation Enterprise is impossible,” concluded Boguslaev.

In 2016, Chinese investors acquired a 56% stake in Motor Sich, an aircraft engine manufacturer. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in March 2021 signed a decree on the nationalization of this enterprise, and before that he introduced sanctions against the Chinese company Skyrizon and its key shareholder, Chinese citizen Wang Jin. In response to these actions, the Chinese Foreign Ministry demanded that the Ukrainian side respect the rights of Chinese investors.

