https://ria.ru/20211203/nato-1762128104.html

Ukraine’s NATO membership does not depend on Russia, Psaki said

Ukraine’s NATO membership does not depend on Russia, Psaki said – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

Ukraine’s NATO membership does not depend on Russia, Psaki said

It will be the alliance itself, not Russia, that will decide the issue of the countries’ membership in NATO, said Jen Psaki, a spokeswoman for the White House. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T22: 48

2021-12-03T22: 48

2021-12-03T22: 48

in the world

Kiev

USA

NATO

lloyd austin

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152075/35/1520753576_0:219:2863:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_9b14a30c8401804b9426a6f6512f29a3.jpg

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. It will be the alliance itself, not Russia, that will decide the issue of NATO membership, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. “NATO members decide who to become a member, not Russia. It is important to remember where the provocative actions come from – this is not the United States, not Ukraine. “- said Psaki at a briefing. So she answered the question of whether the White House can show flexibility in this matter, given the concerns of the Russian Federation. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is a” red line ” For Russia. Earlier, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, commenting on the prospects for Ukraine’s membership in the alliance, said that third countries do not have the right to veto Ukraine’s accession to NATO, while Washington supports Kiev in its aspirations. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in December 2014 amended two laws , having renounced the non-aligned status of the state. In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament adopted amendments to the constitution, securing the country’s course towards the EU and NATO. Ukraine has become the sixth state to receive NATO Enhanced Partner status. Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said earlier that in order to join the alliance, Ukraine will need to achieve a number of criteria, the implementation of which will take a lot of time.

https://ria.ru/20211203/plan-1761941012.html

https://ria.ru/20211202/zakharova-1761857381.html

Kiev

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152075/35/1520753576_67-0:2798:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c05dbf798c23c0403b09dae93b88e6e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, kiev, usa, nato, lloyd austin, russia