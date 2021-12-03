Ukrainian diaspora of Belarusians harshly attacked Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

The “Belarusian House in Ukraine” (BDU) took offense at Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. The reason was that over the past year she never visited Kiev and allegedly does not support the Belarusians who fled from the regime to this country. The press secretary of the ex-presidential candidate Anna Krasulina explained to us that for such a visit, an invitation from the Ukrainian side is required first. According to political scientist Ruslan Bortnik, Kiev is in no hurry to take this step, fearing to sever trade relations with Minsk.

In the summer, the head of the BDU Vitaly Shishov was killed, the investigation has not yet been able to decide whether it was a suicide or a murder disguised as a suicide. The text of the message of the BDU to Tikhanovskaya was recorded back in the summer, when Shishov was alive, but they decided to publish it only now. “Svetlana Georgievna, don’t you think it’s time to show up? Now is the perfect moment to promote the interests of the people not only in the EU countries and the USA, which are doing a lot for Belarusians, but also in Ukraine, ”the organization said in a statement. It emphasizes that Belarusians-migrants did not receive any assistance from the headquarters of Tikhanovskaya, despite the fact that Ukraine is the main “transit point” for the majority of “regime fugitives”.

Tikhanovskaya announced her intention to go to Kiev back in October last year, but no official visit took place. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that before Tikhanovskaya’s trip, it would be necessary to decide on a position on the “Russian aggression against Crimea.” Later, in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, she answered the question that worried Kuleb that Crimea is Ukraine, but either there was no invitation to visit the country, or it was not reported about it.

MK talked about this with press secretary of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya Anna Krasulina…

“According to the diplomatic protocol, the host country first informs about the visit,” explains Krasulina. – In this case, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and after that the guest side can declare this. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will visit Ukraine when it coincides with her schedule and when official high-level meetings are agreed to in order to be able to resolve issues of bilateral relations and assistance to Belarus.

– Earlier Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was going to visit Ukraine – why did not the visit take place?

– Indeed, there were such plans, but so far they have not been brought to fruition. Force majeure also affects this – for example, other appointments may be scheduled that change schedules, and planning has to start over. In addition, antiquity events have a serious impact. It is clear that now personal contacts are minimized, and a lot is happening on an online basis. Therefore, there is nothing to be offended at. The planning of visits is ongoing, as soon as a trip to Ukraine is agreed upon, it will be immediately reported.

– Is there a connection with the Belarusian diaspora in Ukraine?

– There is. Moreover, this connection is permanent. There are chats for communicating with the diaspora, which include representatives of the diaspora in Ukraine. Calls take place weekly. To be honest, I haven’t seen anyone complain. But if this is so, then let them apply directly, we will discuss. Perhaps the person simply did not find a way to contact us.

As explained by “MK” Ruslan Bortnik, director of the Ukrainian Institute for Policy Analysis and Management, the Belarusian diaspora in Ukraine is rather fragmented. “There are several groups that compete with each other. The diaspora does not represent any kind of integral association and does not play a serious role in Ukrainian politics either. There are probably hundreds of thousands of Belarusians living on the territory of Ukraine, but the new wave of migration was not very significant, I think we are talking about a thousand people. “

According to him, Kiev may not send an invitation to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya because of the risk of aggravating relations with Minsk and terminating trade relations. “Although Ukraine has very bad relations with Belarus, it continues to be one of its key trading partners. In addition, Ukraine receives electricity from Belarus. The invitation of Tikhanovskaya could further aggravate the Ukrainian-Belarusian relations, and Ukraine is in no hurry to take this step. Although, perhaps, so far no one has thought that this can be done, ”the expert concluded.