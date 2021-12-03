US authorities in court demanded to block NVIDIA’s deal to buy ARM :: News :: RBC Investments

FTC says deal will undermine NVIDIA rivals and stifle next-generation technology development

Photo: Shutterstock



The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit demanding the blocking of the purchase by the American processor NVIDIA of the British chip development company Arm.

The regulator said in a statement that after the purchase of Arm, NVIDIA will gain control over the technologies that competitors need to develop their own chips. That way – if the deal goes through – the combined company will be able to concentrate in its hands cutting-edge technologies, including technologies for self-driving cars and data centers.

“The FTC is filing a lawsuit to block the largest-ever merger in the semiconductor sector to prevent the chip conglomerate from strangling the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies. The technologies of tomorrow depend on the continuation of today’s competitive and advanced chip markets. The proposed deal will distort Arm’s incentives in the chip markets and allow the combined firm to unfairly undermine Nvidia’s competitors, ”FTC Competition Bureau Director Holly Vedova was quoted as saying.

Investors took the news calmly – by the end of Thursday, NVIDIA shares rose 2.2%. On the postmarket, quotes were down 0.78%.

Antitrust Regulators Collaborate To Verify NVIDIA And Arm Deal



NVIDIA announced plans to buy UK chip maker Arm, which is owned by Japanese SoftBank, last year. If the deal goes through, the takeover of Arm could be the largest deal in the industry. Now the record is the purchase of semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom by Avago Technologies for $ 37 billion in 2016.

The company originally intended to pay the Japanese holding a total of $ 40 billion. However, the potential deal has met with opposition from both regulators and Arm customers, who believe NVIDIA will gain an unfair business advantage. In particular, the British government noted that the deal raises “serious concerns about competition.” In early October 2021, NVIDIA raised the price of a potential acquisition to $ 54 billion. To date, the value of the deal has grown, along with NVIDIA shares, to $ 75 billion, The Wall Street Journal noted.

Arm currently licenses its technology to hundreds of companies without competing with any of them. Its clients include Apple, Samsung, Qualcomm, Huawei, Microsoft, Amazon and other large companies. The company’s products are now used in more than 95% of smartphones in the world. The merger of the world’s two largest chip designers could completely change the microchip industry, the WSJ wrote.

NVIDIA

NVDA

$ 318.76

(-1.77%)

