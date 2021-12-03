US Congress prevented government shutdown hours ahead of deadline

The US Senate passed the government funding bill before February 18 in a vote on Thursday evening. The document was supported by 69 people, 18 voted against. If he was rejected, hundreds of thousands of federal employees would be sent on forced unpaid leave, – reports “Voice of America”.

The government’s temporary funding bill was needed because Congress still hasn’t approved the budget for the new fiscal year, which began October 1. The partial closure of the government could create political difficulties for both parties in parliament. But especially for the Democrats, who control both of its chambers with a minimal advantage.

In 2018-2019, the government shutdown due to budget disagreements between Republicans and Democrats lasted 35 days. Democrats refused to finance the construction of a wall from illegal migrants on the border with Mexico. As a result, then President Donald Trump imposed a state of emergency in the country to finance the construction of the wall, bypassing the federal budget.