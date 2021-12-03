US continues F-16 flights in Japan despite Tokyo’s demand to suspend them

An American F-16 combat aircraft flew near the Misawa airbase in Japan, despite Tokyo’s demands to refrain from such actions until the reasons for the incident with the fuel tank dropping in a residential area are clarified. Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi called this act of the US Air Force “extremely regrettable.”

“It is extremely regrettable that flights were resumed without any explanation regarding the measures taken. We will continue to ask the American side to explain the cause of the incident and ensure security, ”the minister said at a briefing, quoted by TASS.

According to Kisi, the flight took place in the afternoon of December 2.

On December 1, the Japanese Ministry of Defense made a presentation to the US military after an F-16 from Misawa base dropped its fuel tanks before an emergency landing.

Japan demanded to stop flights of this type of aircraft until the reasons for the incident are clarified, the agency recalls.

At the end of 2019, NHK reported that an American F-16 fighter jet, while performing a training flight over the Japanese prefecture of Aomori, dropped a training missile.

Also in 2018, the porthole of a US Air Force helicopter fell near a military base in the Japanese prefecture of Kanagawa, and a year earlier a student of the Japanese elementary school in the city of Ginovan, Okinawa Prefecture, was injured due to the fact that a fragment of glass fell on him, presumably falling off from a flying American military helicopter CH-53.