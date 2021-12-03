US sanctions threaten Belarus’ domestic dollar loans – RBK

Placement, redemption and payment of income on government securities are carried out in the currency of the face value, the Belarusian Ministry of Finance points out. Any electronic dollar payment in the world goes through an American correspondent bank. “Considering that the Americans are prohibited from any operations with the new debt of the Belarusian Ministry of Finance, I think that the clearing of debt transactions will also be prohibited,” O’Toole told RBC.

“All transactions with new debt over 90 days issued on or after December 2, 2021, including provision of funding and other transactions, are prohibited,” the directive published by OFAC (.pdf) says. Earlier, the United States imposed sectoral sanctions against the sovereign debt of Venezuela and Russia, the scope of the restrictions in all these cases was different.

Not the toughest sanctions

OFAC emphasizes that in general, the Ministry of Finance of Belarus is not blocked, that is, its assets are not subject to freezing. The US is not cutting off the Belarusian government from its financial system, O’Toole says. For example, the Ministry of Finance can still collect dollar revenues to the budget of the republic from foreign economic activity. US financial institutions “can continue to hold correspondent accounts and process dollar clearing transactions for the Ministry of Finance of Belarus or the Development Bank” in cases where this is not aimed at servicing settlements with the new Belarusian public debt, follows from OFAC’s answer to frequently asked questions about sanctions.

By definition, the bans do not apply to the existing debt of the Ministry of Finance of Belarus, issued before December 2. American investors, if any, will be able to receive interest on it, sell securities on the secondary market or hold to maturity. American correspondent banks will be able to continue to service settlements on domestic dollar government bonds in circulation.

Earlier, experts and rating agencies said that Western sectoral sanctions against the Belarusian state debt would increase the republic’s dependence on Russian funding. On November 22, 2021, the Ministry of Finance of Belarus placed three-year domestic bonds in Russian rubles (for 21.9 billion rubles); domestic securities have not been placed in euros since 2019.