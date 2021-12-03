https://ria.ru/20211203/ushakov-1762049332.html

Ushakov named possible topics for negotiations between Putin and Biden

Ushakov named possible topics for negotiations between Putin and Biden – Russia news today

Ushakov named possible topics for negotiations between Putin and Biden

The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, during the upcoming talks can discuss the topic of strategic stability, aide to Russian RIA Novosti said, 12/03/2021

2021-12-03T16: 17

2021-12-03T16: 17

2021-12-03T17: 42

in the world

USA

vladimir putin

joe biden

Yuri Ushakov

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/10/1737270572_0:12:2975:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_03ddfbf93f6ae6dcaba411c14c6fe973.jpg

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. During the upcoming talks, Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden can discuss the topic of strategic stability, said the aide to the Russian leader Yuri Ushakov. Leaders can also discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Iran, Libya and the internal Ukrainian crisis, he added. “The agenda, it seems to me, is This will be such an important contact in the continuation of the Geneva talks. Naturally, issues related to the implementation of the Geneva agreements will be raised. Ushakov. In addition, the heads of state may touch upon the problems of the pandemic, the fight against climate change and the oil market. The presidential aide added that Moscow refers to the preparation of the meeting “with Olympic calmness” and does not rush American partners to choose a convenient time for both sides. information appeared in the media that the negotiations between Putin and Bide ena can be held on December 7 in the format of a video conference. The first face-to-face meeting of the leaders of the two countries took place in Geneva on June 16 this year.

https://ria.ru/20211203/ushakov-1762044899.html

https://ria.ru/20211203/peregovory-1762042969.html

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/10/1737270572_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_916a766cfefce155bdc962ad221aac92.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, usa, vladimir putin, joe biden, yuri ushakov, russia