Ushakov named possible topics for negotiations between Putin and Biden
Ushakov named possible topics for negotiations between Putin and Biden – Russia news today
Ushakov named possible topics for negotiations between Putin and Biden
The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, during the upcoming talks can discuss the topic of strategic stability, aide to Russian RIA Novosti said, 12/03/2021
2021-12-03T16: 17
2021-12-03T16: 17
2021-12-03T17: 42
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/10/1737270572_0:12:2975:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_03ddfbf93f6ae6dcaba411c14c6fe973.jpg
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. During the upcoming talks, Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden can discuss the topic of strategic stability, said the aide to the Russian leader Yuri Ushakov. Leaders can also discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Iran, Libya and the internal Ukrainian crisis, he added. "The agenda, it seems to me, is This will be such an important contact in the continuation of the Geneva talks. Naturally, issues related to the implementation of the Geneva agreements will be raised. Ushakov. In addition, the heads of state may touch upon the problems of the pandemic, the fight against climate change and the oil market. The presidential aide added that Moscow refers to the preparation of the meeting "with Olympic calmness" and does not rush American partners to choose a convenient time for both sides. information appeared in the media that the negotiations between Putin and Bide ena can be held on December 7 in the format of a video conference. The first face-to-face meeting of the leaders of the two countries took place in Geneva on June 16 this year.
Ushakov named possible topics for negotiations between Putin and Biden
“The question of the implementation of our idea of holding a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council will probably be touched upon,” Ushakov told reporters, referring to the agenda of the meeting.
The leaders can also discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Iran, Libya and the internal Ukrainian crisis, he added.
“The agenda, it seems to me, is obvious. This will be such an important contact in the continuation of the Geneva talks. Naturally, issues related to the implementation of the Geneva agreements will be raised. international agenda “, – said Ushakov.
16:07
Ushakov reveals details of Putin’s visit to India
In addition, the heads of state can touch upon the problems of the pandemic, the fight against climate change and the oil market.
The presidential aide added that Moscow refers to the preparation of the meeting “with Olympic calmness” and does not rush the American partners to choose a time convenient for both sides.
Earlier, the media reported that the talks between Putin and Biden could take place on December 7 in the format of a video conference. The first face-to-face meeting of the leaders of the two countries took place in Geneva on June 16 this year.
16:03
Presidential aide announced when talks between Putin and Biden are planned