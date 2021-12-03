Valery Rashkin defended himself by right – Picture of the day – Kommersant

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin opened a criminal case against State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin for illegal hunting. The communist has not yet been charged because he is in the hospital. At the same time, Mr. Rashkin himself is trying to sue his colleagues, who allegedly deprived him of the right to defense. The communist’s lawyers claim that they are not informed about the investigative actions.

According to Kommersant’s information, Alexander Bastrykin, having initiated a criminal case under Part 2 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal hunting”) in relation to the deputy Rashkin, passed the corresponding decree to the most experienced investigator of the Main Investigation Department of the committee, who already understands the circumstances of the shooting of a moose cow in the Saratov region with other participants in the illegal event. In the future, the cases, if one of their defendants does not admit his guilt and does not testify against each other, will be joined.

The deputy’s lawyer Kirill Serdyukov told Kommersant that he learned about the initiation of the case from the media.

“I myself have not received any papers from the TFR,” the defender assured. At the same time, he explained that an official charge was not brought against his client, since Valery Rashkin is being treated at the hospital. He is scheduled to undergo eye surgery.

The lawyer did not go into the details of the criminal case, referring to the fact that he was not familiar with its materials.

At the same time, answering the question whether the deputy admits his guilt (in the appeal of the Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov to the State Duma it was said that the deputy had actually done this), he said that “it is too early to judge this.”

“It will be possible to speak about guilt only after the official presentation to Valery Fedorovich (Rashkin. – “B”) accusations, – explained the defender. – And if he answers positively to this question in a special column of the protocol, then it will be possible to ascertain that the client has admitted guilt.

In the meantime, the lawyer said, on behalf of the deputy, a lawsuit was filed in the Tverskoy Court of Moscow against the chairman of the Duma ethics commission Otari Arshba, who refused his colleague Rashkin in the presence of lawyers at her meeting. As a result, the defender believes, his client was placed in unequal conditions with the employee of the Prosecutor General’s Office, who presented the materials of the pre-investigation check to the deputies.

Valery Rashkin, who allegedly does not have a legal education, could not skillfully fend off the accusations.

Note that access to the State Duma is now limited due to antiquated events, and the participation of outsiders, including lawyers, in the work of the Duma commission is not regulated.

Obviously, taking this into account, lawyer Serdyukov refers to the Russian Constitution, which says that “everyone is guaranteed the right to receive qualified legal assistance.” The claim has already been submitted to the Tverskoy District Court, but it has not yet decided whether it will be accepted for production.

Even if the decision is made in favor of the plaintiff, this will not affect the further investigation, since giving consent to the prosecution of a State Duma deputy is a separate procedure. On the other hand, violation of the right to defense may in the future become the basis for applying to the ECHR. Usually, such complaints are satisfied in Strasbourg, so it is possible that in the future the communist Rashkin may receive support from Europe.

Alexey Sokovnin, Nikolay Sergeev