Varlamov announced his release from a police station in Liberia
Blogger Ilya Varlamov said that he was released from a police station in Liberia, where he was “evacuated” because of the claims of local residents. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Blogger Ilya Varlamov said he was released from a police station in Liberia, where he was “evacuated” because of the claims of local residents. Varlamov said late Thursday that he was “evacuated” to a police station after being accused of that he “removed the secret location of slot machines and some winning combinations.” According to the blogger, the player who had complaints against him called a lawyer. Together with him, Varlamov, the manager and owner of the slot machine club, was taken to the police station. “He (the chief of police – ed.) Listened attentively to all sides, asked to show my phone, made sure that I was not filming anything … That’s the story. it was exciting when the crowd gathered at the station and demanded blood, and when the lawyer came … So I’m free for now, “Varlamov wrote in his Telegram channel.
