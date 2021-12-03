https://ria.ru/20211203/aviabilet-1761941910.html
Russians will begin to be sent home right before boarding the plane
Vedomosti: the Ministry of Transport has changed its position on checking QR codes for flights – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
Russians will begin to be sent home right before boarding the plane
The Ministry of Transport has adjusted its position on the need to check QR codes indicating the vaccination of air passengers against coronavirus, Vedomosti reports with … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
2021-12-03T02: 44
2021-12-03T02: 44
2021-12-03T02: 44
spread of coronavirus
society
State Duma of the Russian Federation
Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Transport of Russia)
health
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
vaccination of Russians against covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761817395_0:3071:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_9e38ad6ea75c8bf2e8780aa7c3c18d33.jpg
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Transport has adjusted the position on the need to check QR codes indicating the vaccination of air passengers against coronavirus, Vedomosti reports, citing sources. The airline will send the passenger without a vaccination certificate registered on the State Services portal a notification of the need to obtain a document.
https://ria.ru/20211119/puteshestviya-1759578519.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761817395_0:59:2652:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f5cd98319521555ac90995fd2caa80eb.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, the State Duma of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation), health, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in Russia, vaccination of Russians against covid-19
“Vedomosti”: the Ministry of Transport has changed its position on checking QR codes for flights