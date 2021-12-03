“Vedomosti”: the Ministry of Transport has changed its position on checking QR codes for flights

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
37

https://ria.ru/20211203/aviabilet-1761941910.html

Russians will begin to be sent home right before boarding the plane

Vedomosti: the Ministry of Transport has changed its position on checking QR codes for flights – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

Russians will begin to be sent home right before boarding the plane

The Ministry of Transport has adjusted its position on the need to check QR codes indicating the vaccination of air passengers against coronavirus, Vedomosti reports with … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T02: 44

2021-12-03T02: 44

2021-12-03T02: 44

spread of coronavirus

society

State Duma of the Russian Federation

Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Transport of Russia)

health

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

vaccination of Russians against covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761817395_0:3071:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_9e38ad6ea75c8bf2e8780aa7c3c18d33.jpg

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Transport has adjusted the position on the need to check QR codes indicating the vaccination of air passengers against coronavirus, Vedomosti reports, citing sources. The airline will send the passenger without a vaccination certificate registered on the State Services portal a notification of the need to obtain a document.

https://ria.ru/20211119/puteshestviya-1759578519.html

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761817395_0:59:2652:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f5cd98319521555ac90995fd2caa80eb.jpg

society, the State Duma of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation), health, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in Russia, vaccination of Russians against covid-19

“Vedomosti”: the Ministry of Transport has changed its position on checking QR codes for flights

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here