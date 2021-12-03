https://ria.ru/20211203/aviabilet-1761941910.html

Russians will begin to be sent home right before boarding the plane

Vedomosti: the Ministry of Transport has changed its position on checking QR codes for flights – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

The Ministry of Transport has adjusted its position on the need to check QR codes indicating the vaccination of air passengers against coronavirus, Vedomosti reports with … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Transport has adjusted the position on the need to check QR codes indicating the vaccination of air passengers against coronavirus, Vedomosti reports, citing sources. The airline will send the passenger without a vaccination certificate registered on the State Services portal a notification of the need to obtain a document.

