video and first details :: Autonews

Lexus has announced the premiere of the new production crossover RZ, which will begin production next year. The first video and images of the future model were published on the press site of the Japanese brand.

The “Z” in the model’s name indicates that it will receive a fully electric power plant. The RZ crossover will be the first Lexus to build on the e-TNGA modular platform already used on the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra twin models.

These vehicles are available with either one electric motor or two units mounted on each axle. In the latter case, the total output of the electric motors is 218 horsepower. A set of 71.4 kWh batteries allows you to travel from 460 to 530 kilometers without recharging.