video and first details :: Autonews

Lexus has announced the premiere of the new production crossover RZ, which will begin production next year. The first video and images of the future model were published on the press site of the Japanese brand.
The “Z” in the model’s name indicates that it will receive a fully electric power plant. The RZ crossover will be the first Lexus to build on the e-TNGA modular platform already used on the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra twin models.
These vehicles are available with either one electric motor or two units mounted on each axle. In the latter case, the total output of the electric motors is 218 horsepower. A set of 71.4 kWh batteries allows you to travel from 460 to 530 kilometers without recharging.
At the same time, presumably, the Lexus crossover will have a more efficient power plant. For example, the units of the LF-Z Electrified concept car, shown in March this year, produce a total of 544 horsepower. However, the production car is expected to be less powerful.
According to preliminary data, sales of the new electric crossover Lexus RZ will begin before the end of 2022. The novelty will compete with Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron, Genesis GV60 and Mercedes-Benz EQC.