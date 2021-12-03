https://ria.ru/20211203/vk-1761999194.html
VK CEO Dobrodeev leaves the company
VK CEO Dobrodeev leaves the company – Russia news today
VK CEO Dobrodeev leaves the company
The general director of the Internet holding VK (formerly Mail.Ru Group) Boris Dobrodeyev will leave his post. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The general director of the Internet holding VK (formerly Mail.Ru Group) Boris Dobrodeyev will leave his post. According to the Moscow Exchange, VK’s receipts have already lost more than four percent against the background of messages about the CEO’s departure. Alisher Usmanov’s USM holding sold a stake in MF Technologies the day before. to the Sogaz group and withdrew from the capital of VK.
