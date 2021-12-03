VK CEO Dobrodeev leaves the company

https://ria.ru/20211203/vk-1761999194.html

The general director of the Internet holding VK (formerly Mail.Ru Group) Boris Dobrodeyev will leave his post. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T13: 06

2021-12-03T13: 06

2021-12-03T13: 34

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The general director of the Internet holding VK (formerly Mail.Ru Group) Boris Dobrodeyev will leave his post. According to the Moscow Exchange, VK’s receipts have already lost more than four percent against the background of messages about the CEO’s departure. Alisher Usmanov’s USM holding sold a stake in MF Technologies the day before. to the Sogaz group and withdrew from the capital of VK.

