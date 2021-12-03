Vladimir Kirienko will head VK – RBC

After the transfer of control over the company to SOGAZ and Gazprom-Media Holding, Vladimir Kiriyenko will become the head of VK, RBC sources say. Until now, he was the first vice president of Rostelecom, where he was responsible for digital transformation

Vladimir Kirienko

(Photo: Anton Vaganov / TASS)



The new CEO of VK will be the first vice president of Rostelecom Vladimir Kiriyenko, three sources close to these companies told RBC, and a media manager familiar with the personnel decision confirmed. As head of VK, he will replace Boris Dobrodeev, who has headed the holding since 2016.

The son of the first deputy head of the presidential administration Sergei Kiriyenko, Vladimir Kiriyenko, became senior vice president for development and business management of Rostelecom in September 2016, and in 2017 he was appointed first vice president of the company. He was responsible for the digital transformation of Rostelecom, the development of a network of data centers, the project for the development of the urban environment in the regions, and the launch of the Wink multimedia platform. Prior to joining Rostelecom, he was a member and chairman of the boards of directors of the Volga TV company, Sarovbiznesbank, Nizhegorodpromstroybank, as well as Capital LLC.

A Rostelecom spokesman declined to comment. However, earlier sources of RBC close to the company said that Kiriyenko “proved that he has good managerial qualities, but stayed too long in the role of a second person.” He was promised the post of president of Rostelecom in case Mikhail Oseevsky left him.

The change of the head of VK is taking place against the background of changes in the composition of the company’s shareholders. On Thursday, December 2, USM of billionaire Alisher Usmanov announced that MegaFon, which it controls, is selling 45% of shares in MF Technologies to SOGAZ. USM itself is in the process of selling a 9% stake in MF Technologies to Gazprombank.

MF Technologies controls 4.8% of the ordinary and 57.3% of the voting shares of VK. Earlier, Gazprombank agreed to purchase 36% of MF Technologies from Sberbank, thus, as a result of a new deal with USM, its stake in MF Technologies will grow to 45%. Apart from him and SOGAZ, Rostec remains the third shareholder of this company with a 10% share.