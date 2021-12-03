Vladimir Kiriyenko will become the new CEO of VK, media reported

https://ria.ru/20211203/vk-1762013814.html

2021-12-03T14: 16

2021-12-03T14: 16

2021-12-03T15: 08

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The new CEO of VK (formerly Mail.ru Group) will be the first vice president of Rostelecom Vladimir Kiriyenko, RBC and Kommersant reported. As noted on the website of Rostelecom, Kiriyenko was appointed senior vice president for development and management the company’s business in September 2016. He took up his current position in the company in December 2017. Earlier, VK announced that the CEO of the Internet holding Boris Dobrodeyev was leaving his post and leaving the company. He will continue to serve until the board of directors appoints his successor. Then Dobrodeev plans to return to the USM holding to work with digital assets and launch a venture capital fund, VK, one of the largest Internet companies on the Russian Internet. It includes an e-mail service, the social networks “Odnoklassniki”, “My World” and “VKontakte”, the ICQ messenger. In addition, the company owns educational services GeekBrains and Skillbox, the gaming division of My.Games. At the end of 2021, MF Technologies, which controls 57.3% of VK’s votes (economic share – 4.8%), changed the shareholder structure: Gazprom-Media and the Sogaz insurance group will each hold 45% of the shares, and Rostec will hold another 10%.

2021

