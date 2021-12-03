Warren Buffett’s deputy calls the markets crazier than the dot-com bubble

Warren Buffett’s deputy Charlie Munger said the markets are “even crazier” now than they were during the dot-com bubble. Munger criticized cryptocurrencies and said that those who invest in them just think of themselves, reports the Australian Financial Review. He also called millennials in the US “self-centered.”

Charlie Munger (right) is Warren Buffett’s closest confidant (left). Johann Eisele / Getty Images

Munger, 97, was Buffett’s closest confidant for decades and vice president of the sprawling conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. According to Forbes, his fortune is $ 2.2 billion.

“The dot-com boom was even crazier in stock valuations than it is now. But overall, I think this era is even crazier than the dot-com era, ”he said in an interview Friday at the Sohn Hearts & Minds investment conference in Australia. “You have to pay a lot for good companies, and that lowers your future earnings.”

The dot-com boom was a period of dizzying growth in technology stocks. Investors poured money into companies with little income or profits as the hype built up around the potential of the Internet. This ended in a huge stock market crash in 2000, with the Nasdaq falling 9% in one day and 25% in a week.

Many investors compare the current stock market to the dot-com bubble, pointing to companies like Rivian. The electric car startup has yet to generate meaningful profits, but went public last month. It is now worth $ 95 billion, making it the world’s sixth largest automaker by market capitalization.

Munger said China, which is cutting debt in its economy, is doing the right thing by “cooling off booms in a number of sectors and not letting growth go too far.”

The Berkshire CEO is a longtime critic of cryptocurrencies. He said at the conference that he would not like digital assets to be born.

“The Chinese made the right decision, they just banned them,” he said. “Trust me, people who receive cryptocurrency do not think about the client, they think about themselves. Just look at them. I would not want any of them to marry my daughter. “

Munger said US millennials are “very distinctive: very self-centered and very left-wing.”

His comments were made a month after Berkshire Hathaway’s latest earnings showed that its money share hit a new high of $ 149.2 billion in the third quarter.

Munger said at the conference that sky-high stock prices mean finding good companies to buy is difficult.

“You want companies with high returns on capital and sustainable competitive advantage, and if you can add to that that they have good management, that is also a big plus,” he told AFR. “But when you find such great companies in the world, you will see how expensive it is to buy them.”

