“Was she at war?” Britain’s main Christmas tree is ridiculed

2021-12-03T10: 37

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Twitter users criticized the Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square in London, considered the main holiday tree in Britain. The Evening Standard writes about it. “The tree, donated by Norway according to a long tradition, attracted public attention for reasons completely unrelated to the holiday.” You can see that there are not enough branches at the base of the Christmas symbol. – Joshua Geake wrote. “The rest got stuck in the port in Rotterdam due to paperwork,” joked user Naulus Madley. Some commentators also suggested that this might be “a message from Norway.” “Do the Norwegians no longer love us?” – wrote one of the users. There were also those who saw in this a reference to recent football news. “Norway did not appreciate the decision of Manchester United to fire Solskjaer,” suggested Joe M. the tree and said that he liked it. The Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square has been installed since 1947. Oslo, the capital of Norway, donates it to London in gratitude for its help during the Second World War. For this, spruce 50 or 60 years old is usually used, with a height of no more than 20 meters. The felling ceremony takes place in November with the participation of the British ambassador.

