What does Brad Pitt think of his daughter Shiloh’s flamboyant red carpet exits?

Undoubtedly, there were many significant film roles in the life of Brad Pitt, but the actor has long made it clear that the most important role for him is to be a father. However, everything was not always so great, because after breaking up with Angelina Jolie, he again looked for an approach to his children.

“Children are so gentle. They absorb everything. They need to be held by the hand and explained. They need to be listened to and heard. When I am busy with work, I can not always be a good father, and it is worth fixing in myself, “- he said in an interview with GQ 2017.

Today Brad is doing his best to understand the full responsibility of his role, especially since he has a special reason to be proud.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is happy for his daughter Shiloh

And although recently relations in the family were not the best due to the lengthy litigation with Angelina Jolie, Brad feels happy only at the thought of children. Moreover, recently the beautiful Shiloh pleasantly surprised her father. By the age of fifteen, she is already taking her first steps on the red carpet and experimenting with the choice of outfits. She decided to join her mother and older sister Zakhara by appearing at the premiere of the film “Eternal“. The young beauty borrowed an evening dress from an eminent mother, who certainly knows a lot about fashionable looks for social events. True, the designers have reconstructed the dress of the Hollywood star from Christian Dior, adding author’s details to it. Such self-expression especially pleases Brad Pitt, because his girl was able to crawl out of her cocoon and turned into a beautiful butterfly.

“Of course Brad doesn’t want her to grow up that fast, but he’s proud to see her on the red carpet. This gave Shiloh confidence. Of course, he is worried about the influence of Hollywood on his children, but he completely trusts Angie, “- said the insider.

While no one knows which direction Shiloh will be heading, one thing is for sure: she took the best of her Hollywood parents’ genes.

Angelina Jolie with daughters Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt during the premiere of The Eternals in Rome, October 24, 2021

Shiloh had an explosive personality

The press has been observing the metamorphoses in behavior and appearance of Shiloh for several years already. Back in 2010, Angelina compared the style of her 4-year-old daughter with the appearance of the inhabitants of Montenegro:

“People dress like that over there.” Brad agreed with her, because, in his opinion, the girl transforms into a small, but self-sufficient “kid”. “She loves both tracksuits and casual suits. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear everything boyish. At some point, she generally decided that now she became one of the brothers, “- said the actor.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Parents did not put pressure on the gender perception of their daughter and tried to support her at all stages of growing up. In many ways, the search for “real myself»Is associated with the girl’s creativity. From the very childhood, Jolie noticed the bright and playful character of her daughter, because she tried to impress by dressing up in different costumes. After the news about the use of hormonal drugs and the desire to change the gender, Shiloh was still able to realize her sincere desires. Now she delights the press with her elegant looks and is gaining audience recognition.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie Pitt, 2021

Angelina Jolie wants her family to move on

Although Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt did everything possible to shield their children from public attention, parents are well aware that their heirs are as public figures as themselves. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why Jolie is increasingly inviting children to the red carpet. Most of all, the actress dreams of her family just living happily after years of divorce drama and guardianship struggles.

“I want everyone to move forward – all of us, including their father. I want us to heal perfectly and be calm. We will always be a family, ”the star shared.

Judging by the latest events, they are on the right track, and after years the Jolie-Pitt family was still able to come to a compromise.

Photo source: Gettyimages; Shotstock



