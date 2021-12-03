What is behind the revocation of licenses from the old-timer of the Chelyabinsk insurance market – the company “ASKO-Insurance” December 3, 2021 | 74.ru

As early as the moment the Chelyabinsk insurer entered the stock exchange, with the opening of offices in many regions, ASKO-Insurance began to be called a regional upstart. The federal players did not like this move of the Chelyabinsk residents.

– The company has been working for many years in the Chelyabinsk and Kurgan regions. Then she quickly entered 37 regions and pushed many colleagues on the market. And the feds don’t need competitors with low costs and high ambitions. Nobody wanted to get another “Red & White” from Chelyabinsk, only in the insurance market, – concluded Alexey Ovakimyan.

Immediately after the introduction of the new procedure for the formation of reserves, the Central Bank issued an order to ASKO-Insurance, demanding that it suspend sales and begin financial recovery. It was then that motorists were faced with the insurer’s refusals to sell OSAGO policies.

It was unrealistic to solve the problem with reserves quickly. The only way out in this situation was the sale of the company to someone from the “big”, experts say. And such negotiations, according to some reports, were indeed conducted. However, it makes no sense for large organizations to buy a company if later, according to experts, they can pick it up for free.

On November 30, ASKO-Insurance’s shares fell 28% on the stock exchange. Experts do not exclude that this could be due to the upcoming revocation of licenses. Perhaps qualified investors found out about this early and dumped their stocks. On December 3, after the revocation of licenses, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in shares of IC ASKO-Insurance.

– The policy holders are not particularly threatened by the revocation of the insurer’s license. I looked at the statements of ASKO-Insurance. The company is in good financial condition, it is definitely not bankrupt. Even if they pay out insurance to everyone, they will still have a billion left, ”Alexey Ovakimyan reassured.