What is the Keanu Reeves Knife Massacre meme and how has it changed?

The “Massacre” meme with Keanu Reeves’ doppelganger with a knife was so fond of Runet users that they changed it beyond recognition. How a joke about aggression has transformed into memes with a trollface about bloody moments in history and absurd videos with Smeshariki, Medialeaks will tell.

Where did the “Massacre” meme come from

The phrase “Meme Massacre” is being circulated on the Internet, with the help of which people describe unpleasant life situations.

Today I have a “meme massacre”, I have a partner – [дура]…

Where did this phrase come from and why did it become so popular? The original Meme “Massacre” was created by actor Keanu Reeves’ doppelganger – Brazilian Marcos Jeeves. The man uses his external resemblance to a star, copying Reeves in videos on his YouTube channel. In November 2020, he published a video in which he portrayed John Wick and showed how to get a knife in two seconds.

People say I’m like John Wick. But I’m Marcos Jeeves, baby, – the blogger signed his video.

In the summer of 2021, Jeeves’ video was noticed by Russian-speaking Internet users and turned it into a typical demotivator. Memodels stretched the picture, inserted it into a black frame, and signed it with the word “Massacre” in a distorted spelling. The background music for the meme “Massacre” was the track KILLKA by Ghostface Playa and Fkbambam.

Reznya.

The video became a template for the “Massacre” meme and got into the Russian-language tiktok.

How the “Massacre” meme developed on the web and grew to absurd videos

Meme “Massacre” with Keanu Reeves with a knife won the tiktok users. With his help, the authors of the videos made fun of situations in which people cannot restrain aggression.

I see how children mock animals.

Friend: “We are in a hurry.”

Me: * Massacre *.

Tiktok user @kopit_manu decided to go to the system and made a kind meme out of the seen with Keanu Reeves’ doppelganger. In it, a man instead of a knife epic takes out a bouquet of flowers.

Soon, the meme migrated to other social networks. Instead of Keanu Reeves’ doppelganger with melee weapons, a trollface appeared in them, which shouts: “Massacre”. Most often, the picture is used to describe the bloody episodes in the history of Russia and the world. In this form, the meme has become so widespread in Runet that it almost overshadowed the original of “Massacre”.

Over time, the music from the Meme “Massacre” became so recognizable that they began to make absurd edits with it with frames from TV series and cartoons. For example, the character of the Russian animated series “Smeshariki” became the new heroes of the meme.

Hammer. Lopatnya. Bulgarian. Katnya. Impact hammer. Massacre.

The popularity of the Carnage meme seems to have played a trick on him. It has evolved so much on the Web that many users have almost forgotten what the original looks like.

