When the incidence of coronavirus decreases in Russia, is Sputnik V effective against the omicron? December 2021 | NHS

In addition, he spoke about when you can expect a decline in the incidence.

– The USA, Great Britain, Germany and Israel have vaccinated over 70% of their citizens. In Israel, the campaign went very quickly, but then slowed down, in large part due to the opposition of anti-vaccines. Nevertheless, in this country in the last two weeks, only 80–90 people have been falling ill every week, according to the latest data, ”the department quotes a virologist, professor at Novosibirsk State University, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergei Viktorovich Netesov.

In Russia, according to him, as of December 2, only 45.5% of citizens received the first vaccination, two – 38.6%:

– The “delta” strain, which today makes up about 90% of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus isolates circulating in the world, has a reproductive number of about 5. A decrease in the incidence will be observed when this number can be reduced to 1.5-1 due to vaccinations. This means that about 4/5 of people should be vaccinated, that is, 75–80% of the population is a borderline figure. We are very far from it and therefore have very poor indicators of both morbidity and mortality. In Russia, the mortality rate is incredibly high because the overall vaccination rate is low, and especially among people over 60 years of age.