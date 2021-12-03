Why did Hollywood stars ignore the daily shower?

In early November of this year, Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal stated in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine that he considers daily water treatments “not so necessary.” Yes, behind those childish blue eyes and a smile with dimples on the cheeks is a person who, obviously, does the absolute minimum in order to somehow keep himself clean: “I increasingly come to the conclusion that bath procedures in such an amount is absolutely unnecessary. ” At the same time, the actor made a reservation that he brushes his teeth every day and that everything is in order with good manners and neatness (so at least here, excuse the pun, everything is clean). But then he continued: “I think giving up showering and taking a bath is a completely separate new world. This is good for the skin, because in this case our body is naturally cleansed on its own. “

Given the number of celebrities who have similar views of daily hygiene, this “no bathing world” is clearly right in the Hollywood Hills.

Brad Pitt – and that expressed dislike for soap and water! As it turned out, he uses baby wipes, which he wipes from time to time under his armpits. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also supported a new anti-swimming “movement” stating that they rarely take a shower. Speaking this summer on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, the couple did not hesitate to describe their minimalist approach to hydrotherapy. Mr. Kutcher stated, “I only wash my armpits and crotch every day and nothing else.” And he added that he bathes children only in one case: if he sees dirt on them, otherwise there is no point in it. After the topic migrated to Twitter, where it also made a lot of noise, another actor, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, saw fit to express his diametrically opposite opinion and emphasized that he takes a shower three times a day.

Getty Images Brad Pitt at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, January 2019

Why are there celebrities – even doctors do not have a single opinion on this matter. However, the vast majority of doctors still recommend taking a shower every day. Dr. Corey L. Hartman, board certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama, is one of them. Yes, he admitted that there is no urgent need to aggressively rub every part of the body with a soapy washcloth. But at the same time he noted: “In addition to sweat and natural secretions on you, there is so much dust and dirt particles coming from the environment and settling on the skin that you do not even know about and continue to wear them on yourself. Trust me, you really should wash them off of yourself regularly. Of course, if you do not want to spur the growth of pathogenic bacteria and other harmful microorganisms. “

However, not only Hollywood celestials suddenly began to oppose the idea of ​​a daily shower. Many Americans, with or without a medical background, question the traditional tenets of daily hygiene for various reasons. Some opponents of routine morning and evening showers emphasize the importance of maintaining the precious barrier of the skin and its microbiome – the beneficial bacteria that live on its surface. In an article published in 2016 in the journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, the skin barrier and its microbiota were described as “a shield that protects the body from external influences.” While this shield is usually able to withstand soap and water, some people who suffer from conditions such as eczema rightly note that frequent bathing with harsh soaps degrades the quality and condition of their skin. Eco-activists have their own goals: by giving up the shower, they hope to save water (on average, such a simple procedure requires about 75 liters of water). And then there are nonconformists who are simply tired of adhering to the usual standards of personal care.

Getty Images Jake Gyllenhaal at the 2017 Zurich Film Festival

Physician and writer James Hamblin outlined his case for avoiding the daily swim in the bathroom in his 2020 book Clean: The New Science of Skin and the Beauty of Doing Less).

In it, he described his path of abandoning the “soap tyranny”. Five years before writing the book, he left a high-paying job as a doctor to try his hand at journalism, and found that he generally wanted to “consume less.” He cut down on alcohol, caffeine, almost gave up the Internet, driving – and actually from the daily shower. As a result, he soon questioned the generally accepted notions of cleanliness. To this day, the only part of the body that Dr. Hamblin regularly washes with soap and water is his hands.

Forced isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic made it possible for many to conduct an experiment on the frequency of showering and bathing. For example, the 66-year-old writer Jim Arnold from Los Angeles said that he went outside less during the pandemic and noticed that he did not sweat much in the dry climate where he lives. This prompted him to start taking a shower just once a week.

“Yes, the skin does have a natural barrier and a microbiota of its own, loaded with beneficial bacteria and other microorganisms,” concludes Dr. Jeremy A. Brower, clinical assistant professor in the Department of Dermatology at New York University. “Standing in hot showers for long periods of time and using soaps and scrubs frequently can upset this skin balance.”

But then a reasonable question arises: it turns out that we acted wrong all this time? It has always been accepted that cleanliness is somewhere on a par with piety. In the morning, each of us must brush his teeth, wash his face, take that very hot shower … And after a hard day at work, as a rule, he does exactly the same thing – only in the evening. This is a ritual that has been instilled in us since childhood. We were taught to behave well, but not to look like unwashed sluts. The option “smell good” has also always been on the list of necessary conditions, and, as practice shows, hardly a shock dose of cologne or an expensive perfume can hide the natural body odor.

Getty Images Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in Los Angeles, 2018

Fortunately, the actions of individual individuals do not have to affect everyone. “For the average adult, I would recommend washing about once a day. But for those with sensitive skin or skin prone to eczema, it is permissible to take a bath or shower every other day to prevent dryness, says Dr. Lindsay Zubritsky, a board-certified dermatologist. “Sometimes you can shower more than once a day, especially if you need it after outdoor exercise, exercise or heat.”

Suffice it to say that bathing is a highly personal ritual. However, one more subtle point cannot be ruled out: lifestyle. It’s not just about frequency, duration, water temperature and the beauty products used. Not only these factors, but also the career and socio-economic status of each person also play an important role.

Think of the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, which explores how smell and appearance can cause serious controversy.

“When celebrities shed light on the fact that they don’t shower, it sparked a debate about how to look at daily hygiene differently,” says Dr. Elizabeth Mullance, a board-certified dermatologist at Uptown Dermatology Clinic. Whether it’s the difference between working from home and manual labor, or the class division between laypeople and fantastically wealthy Hollywood stars, the concept of not bathing regularly takes on different shades of meaning when applied to different social groups. And one cannot ignore the fact that groups that already have the highest socio-economic status are those people who find it much easier to abstain from soap for a while.

Simply put: Brad and Jake can skip showers or baths multiple times in a row because they can afford the luxury. Society doesn’t magnify them. However, I want to believe that this will be just one of those fleeting strange tendencies from the world of the “rich and famous” that do not stand the test of time.