Zelensky’s office spoke about the reasons for the collapse of the coup in Ukraine

According to Podolyak, it became “inconvenient” for the “conspirators” to prepare the seizure of power, “because such actions are possible only by surprise, when no one expects them.”

“Thanks to the discussion started by the President about what some of our very influential citizens are trying to involve, the political mood in society has clearly begun to change. There are obvious questions about the quality of individual media platforms, which are clearly engaged in propaganda, ”Podolyak said.

He added that “more attention has appeared to possible negative scenarios for Ukraine, to possible destructive actions of oligarchs and politicians and organizations associated with them, to possible aggressive steps on the Russian side.”

“Moreover, now the interests of those political and economic figures who are trying to stake on the protests are obvious. Because for a significant part of the old political elites, it is precisely the attempt to preserve the old type of state – corrupt, clan, oligarchic, ”said the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine.

On November 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he was aware of plans to carry out a coup d’état in Ukraine in early December. According to him, representatives of Ukraine and Russia are discussing the participation of businessman Rinat Akhmetov in the coup and attracting “billions of dollars”. Zelensky said that “first of all, we are talking about financial support” of the coup.

Commenting on this information, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia “never had plans” to participate in the coup in Ukraine.

In turn, Akhmetov called Zelensky’s statement about the involvement of a businessman in an attempted coup d’etat in the country “a complete lie”.

On Wednesday, December 1, massive protests took place in the government quarter in Kiev. According to TASS, several thousand people took part in them. They went from Maidan to the president’s office and demanded the resignation of Zelensky and the head of his administration, accusing them of inaction amid threats from Russia and corruption.

Preview photo: TASS