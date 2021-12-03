Zirkovy triumph: Rianna knew how to be put up to the status of a millionaire and scho

Rihanna stated that billion-dollar capital was never her goal. She also admitted that she still feels uncomfortable in the new status.

Remarkable Star business: which celebrities started their own business

Rihanna spoke about her attitude towards the status of a billionaire

According to her, it is difficult to accept the new reality, because she remembers where she comes from.

At the same time, it’s nice to have the opportunity to inspire young women and men who, like me, humble beginnings, are children of immigrant parents, or are themselves expats themselves, that they can do it,

– added a star.

Rihanna said she is committed to supporting the non-profit organization Clara lionel foundationwhich she founded in 2012 thanks to her wealth. The fund funds emergency response to natural disasters around the world caused by climate change, as well as educational initiatives.

Rihanna spoke about her capital / Photo Getty Images

Every dollar I earn I want to get back. When it comes to people who need help. It hurts me when I can’t do as much as I want. Therefore, now we are stepping on gas, the fund will develop,

– the singer said.

Forbes about Rihanna’s capital: