20 facts about Jurassic Park 2: The Lost World (1997)

“He was not as good as the first one. But he was very successful. “

This is how Steven Spielberg evaluated the film “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”. Indeed, the 1997 sequel may have caused fan discontent, but it amassed a fortune at the box office, enough for the franchise to continue to this day. No matter how smooth the production went – Spielberg finished it on budget and ahead of schedule – there were still some surprises and jokes on set. Read on for details.

1. Michael Crichton called his novel about the sequel to Jurassic Park the only book he ever wrote and knew it would make a movie. He drew inspiration from Arthur Conan Doyle, who wrote his own dinosaur novel in 1912, The Lost World, and which famously resurrected Sherlock Holmes after his murder – a precedent Crichton used to justify the return of Ian Malcolm, who survived the film version. Jurassic Park, ”but not in Crichton’s previous novel.



2. Regardless, Spielberg and Jurassic Park writer David Kepp eventually threw out a lot of the plot and characters of Crichton, although they retained several key scenes, including a central scene in which Mom and Dad Tyrannosaurus Rex attack the trailer to save your injured baby.



3. The little girl, attacked by tiny dinosaurs in the opening scene (above), is played by Camilla Belle. She and Vanessa Lee Chester (who played Malcolm’s daughter, Kelly) played supporting roles in Alfonso Cuaron’s Little Princess. In the future, Belle will star in the prehistoric film 10,000 BC.



4. At the beginning of the film, when Goldblum is on the subway, you see a young man you know reading a newspaper. This is future Inglourious Basterds co-star and hostel director Eli Roth, who was an extra on several films early in his Hollywood career.



5. Koepp took the names for the heroes Roland (Pete Postlethwaite, above) and Van Owen (Vince Vaughn) from macho rivals from one of his favorite Warren Zewon songs “Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner”.



6. Vince Vaughn was virtually unknown when Spielberg took him on the role. The director first spotted him while watching a pre-release cut of The Swingers, which the filmmakers gave it to Spielberg to get his consent to borrow the Jaws theme song. Vaughn also co-starred in the 1997 indie drama Locusts opposite Keith Capshaw (Spielberg’s wife) before The Lost World introduced him to a massive audience.



7. While many of the footage in the film draws on the advances in CGI since the four years since Jurassic Park, close-ups of the formidable predators have continued to be captured using animatronic creatures created by Monster Effects Master Stan Winston.



8. The two T-Rex parents he built were so massive (19,000 pounds each – and that’s just the head and torso) that they could not leave the soundstage, and the scenery had to be built around them. They were mounted on carts that moved along fixed rails.



9. The film crew had a lot of fun staging the T-Rex attack on the trailer, recalls creature designer Shane Mahan.

“At first we were hesitant, thinking that we had to be careful with the carts. But it got to the point where we just said, “Oh, damn it,” and we just destroyed the trailer with T-Rex rigs, “said Mahan. “This scene was not fake. These T-Rexes really crashed into this thing, shattered the windows and shook it. I think the scene really works because we went for it. You can tell that something really cruel is going on. “



10. The cliff from which the damaged trailer hangs was built from a garage on the grounds of Universal Studios.



11. Most of the outdoor filming took place in the Northern California redwoods. Yes, in real life there is no redwood in Costa Rica, but ancient, huge trees gave the scenes the prehistoric look that Spielberg wanted to achieve.



12. The scene in which the velociraptors attack in the tall grass had to be planned a year in advance so that the seeds sown by the film crew had time to grow tall enough. The film crew planted eight acres, in case multiple takes were needed, as the grass, once trampled down, would not grow back.



13. In the original scenario, people were supposed to flee the island in helicopters, but they were attacked by pteranodons, but the flying lizards will only appear on the screen in Jurassic Park III. 14. The idea of ​​ending the film with a T-Rex attack on San Diego arose out of Conan Doyle’s novel, in which a pterodactyl attacked London in the finale, and Spielberg liked the idea of ​​making his own little film, Godzilla, and seeing T. Rex drinking from the pool.



15. How was the ship’s crew eaten if the T-Rex was still locked in the cargo hold? Obviously, a scene with predators aboard the ship was intended, but it was never filmed.



16. Godzilla’s gag is anything but subtle, except that one of the fleeing Japanese businessmen says in Japanese, “I moved from Tokyo to get away from it all!” At the very least, the filmmakers have given up on their early idea of ​​subtitling the phrase.



17. Köpp (above) plays the “Unlucky Bastard” who is eaten by the fleeing T-Rex during an episode in San Diego.



18. We still enjoy these imaginary movie posters in the San Diego video store: Tom Hanks on the surfboard in Tsunami Rising, the huge Robin Williams holding a tiny family in the palm of his hand in Jack and the Beanstalks “(A hint of a future adaptation of Spielberg’s BFG?), Arnold Schwarzenegger in Shakespeare’s King Lear.



19. The Lost World’s budget was $ 73 million, just $ 8 million more than Jurassic Park was worth in 1993.



20. After the premiere, The Lost World set a box office record. Its $ 72.1 million premiere weekend was the largest in history to date and held the record until Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone surpassed it four and a half years later. The film is also the fastest to break the $ 100 million mark in just six days. The film ultimately earned less than Jurassic Park, grossing $ 229 million in North America and $ 619 million worldwide. However, it remained the highest grossing film for most of 1997, until Titanic came out in December.