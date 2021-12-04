35-year-old actress Alexandra Daddario will marry 52-year-old film producer

Alexandra Daddario announced her engagement. Known for her roles in the films “Rescuers Malibu”, “San Andreas Rift” and the TV series “Why Women Kill,” the actress shared the news on her microblog and addressed the groom touchingly.

“I love how the flight attendants have separated us on several international flights because we are like teenagers. Why is it all so different? This is the love that is spoken of in Ed Sheeran’s poems and songs. Andrew, you are the greatest, greatest love of my life. I was so lucky, ”Daddario said on her Instagram.

The actress’s chosen one was her boyfriend Andrew Form, an American film producer. The couple’s romantic relationship became known in May of this year. Form is 17 years older than her bride. This will be the second marriage for the producer. Andrew has two children from his first marriage. Alexandra Daddario will marry for the first time.

