A deplorable state: why Britney Spears’ assets are so much less than other pop stars

Twenty years ago, Britney Spears was one of the most popular female singers in the world. For four years in a row, songs from the platinum albums of the pop star took the first lines of the charts. The singer has received several Grammy nominations and has undergone a series of world tours, earning tens of millions of dollars. In 2002, Spears was ranked number one in the Forbes list of the most influential celebrities in the world. Her revenues were estimated at $ 40 million per year (before taxes, as well as fees to agents, managers and lawyers).

Britney Spears was ahead of Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Lopez both in terms of income and popularity. To date, she has sold more albums and concert tickets than either of them. Nevertheless, the former queen of pop music failed to outstrip her peers in the size of her fortune, which is currently estimated at $ 60 million – while the fortunes of both Simpson and Lopez are estimated by Forbes at more than $ 100 million. The fortune of the singer Beyoncé, who started her solo career several years after Spears, about seven times more than the assets of the once main star of pop culture and former participant of the show “The Mickey Mouse Club” (this despite the fact that when assessing Beyoncé’s fortune did not take into account the assets of her husband Jay-Z, who included in the rating of dollar billionaires).

So what went wrong? Several years of scrutiny from the media and the paparazzi drove Britney Spears to public nervous breakdowns. As a result, in 2008, by decision of the court, the singer was issued custody – the right to manage the career and finances of the pop star was given to her father James Spears (he was recently hit by a flurry of criticism from the singer’s fans and activists of the popular #FreeBritney movement on social networks, trying to ” free “her from the shackles of guardianship).

This circumstance badly affected both the singer’s career and her financial situation. In recent years, Britney Spears has struggled with her father’s tight control and has spent millions of dollars on legal fees related to guardianship, which aims to limit her right to make important life decisions on her own. In addition, Spears pays large child support annually to her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who is raising their children.

Last year, Forbes obtained access to court documents, according to which the majority of the pop singer’s assets are investments in investment funds and real estate, as well as funds stored in bank accounts. However, a fortune of only $ 60 million is not at all the result of the fact that the singer performed little throughout her career. By 2008, Spears had released five highly popular music albums and had six major international tours. In the past decade, the pop star has released four more albums and went on four more world tours. In addition, from 2013 to 2017, she performed consistently in Las Vegas. Caesars Entertainment reported that its gross casino revenues were $ 137.7 million.

Nevertheless, at some point, the singer’s income fell sharply. If earlier Britney Spears could boast of many advertising contracts with major brands like Pepsi, Skechers and Samsung, then in 2015 she completely stopped participating in advertising campaigns. The pop star hasn’t released a single new song since 2016. In 2018, she also announced the cancellation of music tours. In 2019, she turned down some pretty lucrative Las Vegas concerts, each of which could have earned her at least $ 350,000.

During a November 2020 court hearing, Britney Spears’ attorney Samuel D. Ingham III stated, “My client told me she was afraid of her father, according to the Associated Press. She will not play concerts while her father is managing her career. ” As part of the trial, the singer hoped to remove her father from the duties of a guardian for life. Her father’s lawyer, Vivien Leigh Thorin, said that the custody of James Spears was good for the pop star: according to her, before its registration, the singer had a lot of debts. “I do not believe that there is at least some evidence that confirms the legality of the removal of my client from the duties of a guardian,” added the lawyer. Last week, the judge partly agreed with the position of lawyer James Spears and did not deprive the singer’s father of her guardian status. Nevertheless, the judge decided to grant the pop star’s petition and appointed her second guardian to the independent company Bessemer Trust. James Spears and his lawyer Vivien Leigh Thorin did not respond to requests for comment.

While Britney Spears tried to cope with problems, her colleagues continued to actively make money. Jennifer Lopez continued to release new songs, toured all over the world and for two years she also constantly gave concerts in Las Vegas. In addition, she agreed to become the host of the popular music TV show American Idol and received a large fee for this. Last year, Lopez generated $ 47.5 million in revenue from the Strippers, concerts and advertising contracts with brands like L’Oreal, Kohl’s and Guess.

The income of the singer Jessica Simpson during her solo career can hardly be compared with the earnings of Spears and Lopez, but she has very profitably invested in the creation of the clothing and footwear brand of the same name. In 2015, it sold its 62.5% stake to the Sequential Brand Group for approximately $ 120 million.

At the same time, a new generation of pop stars conquered the world – including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift. The latter, following the release of her first album in 2006 (seven years after the release of Britney Spears’ debut album), conducted five world tours. Including the famous 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, which was voted the most lucrative in American history. In the United States alone, revenues from it amounted to $ 266.1 million. More than 2 million tickets were sold to Swift’s concerts in America. The singer’s real estate (a mansion in Rhode Island, two houses in Beverly Hills and a penthouse in Manhattan) is more expensive than all of Spears’ combined assets, not to mention two private Swift jets manufactured by Dassault Aviation.

Singer Rihanna proved that big money can be made not only by selling albums and hosting concerts. Thanks to her popularity, the pop diva has created a whole business empire. In 2019, sales of her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, created in collaboration with the well-known group of companies Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH), exceeded the $ 600 million mark. Forbes estimates the value of Rihanna’s stake in the cosmetics company at $ 375 million. The pop star’s share in her brand Lingerie Savage x Fenty is valued at more than $ 80 million. Its brand raised $ 115 million in funding last week in a second round of fundraising.

No one knows what Britney Spears would do if she could control her life and her finances. However, it is rather difficult to imagine that she would have coped with this task worse than her father.

Translation by Polina Shenoeva