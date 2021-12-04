https://ria.ru/20211204/yuar-1762143509.html
A plane with Russians from South Africa landed at Domodedovo
A plane with Russians from South Africa landed at Domodedovo
Ethiopian Airlines flight ET760 with Russians from South Africa landed at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, according to the online scoreboard. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Ethiopian Airlines flight ET760 with Russians from South Africa landed at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, according to online scoreboards. About one hundred Russians took off from Cape Town and Johannesburg on two flights organized by the Ethiopian airline. In Addis Ababa, they boarded the same plane. Many countries around the world have suspended flights from South Africa after reports that a new strain of coronavirus has been identified there, which is highly transmissible and resistant to vaccines. Last week, the World Health Organization recognized the strain as “of concern” and named it after the Greek letter “omicron”. It has already been identified in four dozen countries, in Russia, according to the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, no cases of infection have yet been recorded. There is no direct flight between South Africa and Russia, but there were several hundred Russian tourists in the country who got there on connecting flights. Some of them flew away on their own, for the rest Ethiopian Airlines, with the participation of Russian embassies and consulates general in South Africa and Ethiopia, organized an export. Tickets cost about 100 thousand rubles. Earlier it became known that two passengers of a private flight that brought 25 Russians from South Africa were diagnosed with coronavirus. What kind of this strain is still being established, both passengers were sent to a 14-day quarantine.
