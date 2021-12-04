Absolute world boxing champion Konstantin Tszyu releases a collection of NFT cards on the Binance NFT marketplace

Llegendary athlete Konstantin Tszyu, Binance NFT, the marketplace of the leading international blockchain ecosystem Binance, and Agency CZG announce the launch of the famous boxer’s collectible NFTs. The collection will be dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the fight for the title of Absolute World Champion (on November 3, 2001, a fight against Zab Judah took place). The collection will consist of 34 series of NFT cards – according to the number of fights in the professional ring, NFT will be presented in three categories: GOLD, SILVER and BRONZE.

Bronze cards (BRONZE) will be dedicated to eighteen fights of Kostya Tszyu in the professional ring and ten cards in a series will be issued. In addition to the cards themselves, their holders will have the opportunity to participate in raffles of gifts and unique gift cards that cannot be bought. Having a collection of bronze cards will give you a chance to get a Silver card with all its privileges.

Silver cards (SILVER) are dedicated to twelve title / belt battles and will be issued in the amount of three cards for each fight. The owners will receive a personal gift from Kostya Tszyu, as well as higher chances of winning the draws.

Gold cards (GOLD) dedicated to the four most important fights in his career, in which Konstantin Tszyu received the championship belt. They are the most unique – issued in a single copy – and provide the most privileges. Their owners will have the right to a personal meeting with Konstantin, as well as the maximum chances of winning unique gift cards that cannot be bought.

In addition, holders of all cards will receive discounts on the products of Kostya Tszyu’s store and will take part in raffles, the prizes of which will be personal trainings, valuable gifts with an autograph, personal meetings, as well as the opportunity to attend a sports event accompanied by Konstantin.

The first owners, in addition, will receive physical copies of the cards, and will also forever remain on the list of their owners, that is, even if the cards are resold, they will continue to be able to win gifts.

“I have always really appreciated the support of the audience and fans, which helped me a lot in my career. Now I want to share my story with fans of sports, to which I have devoted my whole life, – shared Konstantin Tszyu, – v thanks for the long-term support, I really wanted to make this project as rich and interesting as possible for the audience, so cardholders will receive much more than just a beautiful collectible picture. Many symbolic gifts from me will be drawn, including my relics – paper posters for my battles. And I will be very happy to personally communicate and train the luckiest ones!“

All NFTs will be available on the Binance platform from 20:00 (Moscow time) on December 6 to 20:00 (Moscow time) on December 9, GOLD cards will be sold in an auction format.

“We are honored to be a part of this project and to work with Konstantin. I am sure the project will be as valuable and interesting as possible for boxing fans and connoisseurs of its history. The issue is made in limited – only 220 cards, of which 4 are gold, 36 are silver and 180 are bronze, which will provide them with the maximum collection and historical value“, – said Alexander Laputin, CEO of CZG agency.

“Konstantin Tszyu is a boxing legend, whose name is immortalized in the International Boxing Hall of Fame (International Boxing Hall of Fame), – said the director of Binance in Eastern Europe Gleb Kostarev, – mWe are thrilled that global sports stars are choosing Binance to host their NFTs. I hope this is just the first in a series of future NFT projects by Konstantin“…

Any Binance.com user can purchase NFT and participate in the auction. Binance’s NFT marketplace uses the same account system as Binance.com. New marketplace users will need to register with Binance.com.

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT Marketplace is an open space for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts and NFT collectors with the best liquidity and lowest fees. More information is available at nft.binance.com…

