Aeroflot and Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed the forced change of the plane’s course due to another side

The Tel Aviv-Moscow plane was forced to change course due to the intersection of the trajectory by another board, Aeroflot confirmed. The NATO reconnaissance aircraft crossed the route established for civilian ships, did not respond to requests from traffic services, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported. Russian aviation authorities initiate a protest over the incident over the Black Sea.

Previously, the civilian plane was forced to change course in order to avoid collision with a foreign reconnaissance aircraft. There was less than 20 m between the planes.

The Tel Aviv-Moscow plane changed the flight level at the direction of the controller, the trajectory was crossed by another aircraft. “On December 3, the crew of the Aeroflot A330-300 aircraft, performing flight SU501 from Tel Aviv to Moscow, actually received a command to change the flight level to Fl 330, and then to Fl 310. The instruction came from the ATC controller and was due to the fact that the trajectory was crossed by another aircraft. Flight SU501 carried 142 passengers. The crew followed the dispatchers’ commands to change the flight level and at the time of the divergence observed the aircraft visually, “RIA Novosti quotes an excerpt from the Aeroflot press service.

“On the morning of 12/03/2021, at 9:53 am, over the open waters of the Black Sea, near the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian air traffic services, the NATO CL600 reconnaissance aircraft performed a flight with an intensive descent from an altitude of 11 thousand to an altitude of 9.2 thousand m, crossing the designated air traffic service route for civil aircraft. The crew of the reconnaissance aircraft did not respond to repeated inquiries from air traffic services, ”said a representative of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

“In the airspace over the open waters of the Black Sea, threats to the flights of civil aircraft have been prevented. The increased intensity of NATO aircraft flights near the borders of the Russian Federation, including over the Black Sea, creates the risk of dangerous incidents in relation to civil aircraft, ”said a representative of the department. Given that this carries risks for the safety of civil aircraft in the Black Sea region, the Russian aviation authorities will initiate a protest through diplomatic channels.

Yesterday, December 3, the Russian military took off Su-27 and Su-30 fighters to escort two US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea. The targets were identified as the US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and the US Army CL-600 Artemis reconnaissance and targeting aircraft. In November, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it was recording the activity of the armed forces of NATO and the United States in the Black Sea and regarded it as “posing a threat to regional security and strategic stability.”

