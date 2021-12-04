Aeroflot explained the change in the course of the Airbus flying to Moscow – RBK

The Airbus aircraft with 142 people on board, at the command of the dispatchers, dropped 500 m due to the intersection of its trajectory by another aircraft, the crew of the passenger aircraft observed it visually

An Airbus passenger plane en route from Tel Aviv to Moscow changed altitude due to the intersection of its trajectory by another aircraft. This was reported to RBC by a representative of Aeroflot.

The company also said that the plane was flying route SU501, it dropped from 10,050 m to 9450 m on a command from the aircraft control officer. “The crew followed the dispatchers’ commands to change the flight level and at the time of the divergence observed the aircraft visually,” noted Aeroflot.

The Airbus had 142 passengers on board, the company added.

Interfax announced a change in Airbus course due to the US reconnaissance aircraft



An Interfax source in the dispatch services said that the incident took place over the Black Sea, the course was changed due to a reconnaissance aircraft of another state. According to the interlocutor of the agency, the reconnaissance aircraft approached the side of the civil aviation by 20 m vertically, after which the dispatchers received a command to descend by 500 m. According to the source, the reconnaissance aircraft did not respond to inquiries.