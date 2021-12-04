Ageless Zeta-Jones, charming Kate Winslet. Stars shine at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The Emmy Award is the world’s premier television award. Of course, all the stars of Hollywood came to her presentation. Actors of popular TV series, models and musicians posed on the red carpet. Catherine Zeta-Jones received a lot of compliments, who came out in a sexy burgundy dress. The 51-year-old star looked flawless.

Anya Taylor-Joy also made a splash. The actress opted for a white dress with an open back, complementing the image with a huge yellow cape. The star continues to exploit old Hollywood motives in her public outings, and each time her experiments with style turn out to be successful.

Katherine with her husband Michael Douglas

Kate Winslet

Elizabeth Olsen decided to support the sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley, so she appeared at the award in the outfit of their brand. The white dress did not make a splash, although many fashion critics liked the closed cut.

But the image of Kaley Cuoco, few people liked. The star preferred a bright light green dress from Vera Wang. The outfit emphasized the dignity of the artist’s figure, but her look did not look luxurious, especially against the background of other stars.

Actor Billy Porter once again amused the audience with an extravagant outfit. Billy’s black bow was complemented by voluminous inserts resembling wings. The public has compared Porter to … a turkey.

Anya Taylor-Joy (pictured in the middle)

Kaley Cuoco

Let us remind you that this year the projects “Crown” and “Mandalorets” became the record holders in terms of the number of awards. These series received 24 nominations. Only one mention separated from the leaders of the Disney show “Wanda / Vision”, which captivated fans of science fiction this winter. The Handmaid’s Tale also had a high chance of winning.

The hardest fight unfolded in the female acting nominations. Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Elisabeth Moss were nominated for Best Performance in a Drama Project. In the miniseries segment, the main contenders for the award were Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Winslet and Elizabeth Olsen. As a result, the statuette deservedly went to Winslet for the brilliant embodiment of the detective’s image.

Jean Smart won the Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on Trickery. From the stage, the actress made a touching speech, which she dedicated to her deceased husband. Beloved Smart died in March this year.

Elizabeth Olsen

Billy Porter

