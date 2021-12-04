Airbus changes course due to US reconnaissance aircraft in the Black Sea

https://ria.ru/20211204/samolet-1762182686.html

A passenger airliner nearly collided with a US reconnaissance aircraft

Airbus changed course due to US reconnaissance aircraft in the Black Sea – Russia news today

A passenger airliner nearly collided with a US reconnaissance aircraft

An American electronic reconnaissance aircraft Boeing RC-135V Rivet Joint forced a civilian Airbus A330 aircraft flying over the Black Sea from … RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

2021-12-04T16: 10

2021-12-04T16: 10

2021-12-04T16: 26

USA

Tel Aviv

Moscow

NATO

su-30

su-27

Crete (island)

us air force

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155701/84/1557018404_0:209:2375:1545_1920x0_80_0_0_00db350004f7368b3e439926615ae7b8.jpg

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The American Boeing RC-135V Rivet Joint electronic reconnaissance aircraft forced a civilian aircraft Airbus A330 flying over the Black Sea from Tel Aviv to Moscow to change course. 42-44 degrees north latitude and 37-39 degrees east longitude. According to reports, the civilian liner was forced to drop altitude. As indicated by the resource PlaneRadar, the US Air Force aircraft involved in the incident took off from the Souda base in Crete under the call sign OLIVEW92. Later, during a flyby of the Russian border, he changed it to HOMER59. American military aircraft regularly appear over the Black Sea. So, on the eve of the Russian Su-27 and Su-30 took off to escort the RC-135 and CL-600 Artemis reconnaissance and prevent violations of the state border. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu pointed out the activation of NATO countries near the Russian borders at the end of November … He stressed that in these conditions Moscow is forced to maintain the combat readiness of its nuclear forces and build up the potential of the non-nuclear deterrent forces.

https://ria.ru/20211030/esminets-1756996542.html

USA

Tel Aviv

Moscow

Crete (island)

Black Sea

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155701/84/1557018404_104-0:2271:1625_1920x0_80_0_0_762e9b771ad57b2146e62041293df261.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

usa, tel aviv, moscow, nato, su-30, su-27, crete (island), us air force, black sea, flightradar24, russia