Allegro between St. Petersburg and Helsinki will still be launched. “Paper”

Allegro trains between St. Petersburg and Helsinki will start on December 12. This was reported by the press service of the operator of the Finnish railways company VR.

Cruising will resume for the first time since March 2020, after a year and a half break. There will be four flights daily, two in the morning and two in the afternoon. The morning train leaves from Helsinki at 6:17, from St. Petersburg at 6:40. Departure time for the day flight from the Finnish capital is 14:57, from St. Petersburg – 15:30. Travel time will be 3.5 hours. Tickets can be purchased on the VR website.

Earlier, the Finnish Foreign Minister said that due to the discovery omicron strain the country’s authorities have decided to postpone the launch of the Allegro indefinitely. At the same time, VR says that on December 2, the Russian side signed a decree concerning the opening of passenger traffic.

Now, family members of citizens and permanent residents of the country, as well as students of Finnish universities, diplomats, holders of an official passport or a travel ID can enter Finland from Russia. In addition, you can enter the country to meet with relatives, this also applies to children of all ages, parents of a husband or wife, grandparents. The issuance of visas is open to business travelers and holders of an expired multiple entry visa. A complete list of people eligible to enter is published on the border service website.

Entry to Finland for tourism purposes is permitted, according to the website of the Russian Federal Tourism Agency. However, this is only possible with a visa and after passing the course vaccination with European vaccines against coronavirus, approved by the WHO. At the same time, movement along land borders is limited.