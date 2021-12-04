Almost serial crossover Polestar 3 showed in camouflage – Autoreview

Polestar continues to fuel interest in its future electrical innovations. Last week, the first image of the production version of the Polestar 5 liftback was published, which will see the light as early as 2024, but the crossovers, preparing for an earlier debut, were then for some reason ignored. However, plans to unveil Polestar 3 next year seem to be still in place – as confirmation, the company has unveiled a new teaser.

The electric SUV has already acquired a serial appearance, but the camouflage film does not yet allow us to study the details of the exterior in detail. Although some curious features can still be discerned: despite the fact that the Polestar 3 will be close in size to the large XC90 crossover of the sister brand Volvo, the design of the window sill line is more reminiscent of the compact XC40. In addition, unlike the Polestar 5 liftback and the Precept concept car that preceded it, the headlights of the new electrocross are not divided into two parts.

The serial crossover will be the first model of the Polestar brand, which will be produced at Volvo’s American plant in South Carolina. Alas, there are still no technical details about the electric car – it is possible that Polestar will publish information about the new product in portions. The next step is a slightly more compact coupe-like SUV Polestar 4, the appearance of which is still kept secret – its sales will start no earlier than 2023.