Ambassador to India named the topics of the upcoming conversation between Putin and Modi

2021-12-04T12: 13

2021-12-04T12: 13

2021-12-04T12: 13

in the world

India

UN

Afghanistan

vladimir putin

shos

narendra modi

Nikolay Kudashev

NEW DELHI, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India will take place, despite the alarms associated with the emergence of a new strain of the omicron coronavirus, it will be very eventful, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolai Kudashev told reporters. omicron “, the visit will take place. It has been confirmed. All parties are interested in filling it substantively and making it successful. The visit will be one-day, but very eventful. Actually, the president’s visit and high-level talks will be preceded by a whole series of events,” the ambassador said . He noted that before this will be held meetings of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and India Sergei Lavrov and Subramanyam Jaishankar, a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation and a meeting of the heads of the Ministry of Defense of Russia and India Sergei Shoigu and Rajnath Singh. “The summit will be preceded by the first inaugural round of interministerial dialogue in the “two plus two” format – ministers of foreign affairs and ministers of defense. These are agreed meetings that give us full opportunity and confidence to assert that the visit at the highest level will be both rich and rich in substance and will be accompanied by certain, very convincing results, “he said. Speaking about the” two plus two “format, the ambassador noted that he is already present in relations with some of our foreign partners. “But nowhere are these relations characterized by such a scale, such depth and trust as in the case of India,” Kudashev said. The diplomat noted that Russia and India share common views on the question of Afghanistan. “We are bound by common concerns and views on the prospects for the development of this country. The region and the world need a peaceful, calm, predictable Afghanistan, from whose territory the threat of terror and drug trafficking would not emanate. Naturally, this would imply the construction of a stable government in Afghanistan, in which representatives of different views, confessions, nationalities and ethnic groups of this country would find their rightful place. Here we are completely united with our Indian colleagues, “he said. The Ambassador emphasized that urgent humanitarian assistance is now being provided to stop the humanitarian catastrophe. level, at the UN, within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and its SCO Contact Group – Afghanistan. “The field of our mutual understanding is also growing within such a promising platform as the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan. India has become a regular and constructive participant. There are also new formats, including the recent round of the Delhi Dialogue on Security in Afghanistan, which took place here on November 10 and ended with the adoption of the Delhi Declaration, which generally reflects the closeness of our approaches to a settlement in that country. And of course, we have a rich track of bilateral contacts in this area. So our cooperation in this area has a good political base and prospects, “the ambassador said. The diplomat also said that Russia and India are planning to develop cooperation in space, possibly on the exploration of the Moon.” Russia, as the successor of the USSR, stands at the origins Indian space program. But what are we thinking about now? Not only on the supply of engines, but also on joint engine building, joint development of launch vehicles – heavy, light and ultralight, joint creation of satellites, “Kudashev said. The ambassador noted that” many are thinking about how to jointly explore the Moon, create space stations “. He added that following the meeting between Putin and Modi, agreements will be reached in the field of transport, science, technology, military cooperation and military-technical cooperation.

India

Afghanistan

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

worldwide, india, united nations, afghanistan, vladimir putin, shos, narendra modi, nikolai kudashev, russia