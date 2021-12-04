An airplane flying from Magadan to Novosibirsk with 206 people on board became icy during the flight and “failed” by 2.5 km

The Airbus A320neo of S7 airlines, flying from Magadan to Novosibirsk, became icy during the flight and sank 2.5 kilometers in four minutes, after which it landed in Irkutsk. This is reported by “Kommersant” with reference to the Federal Air Transport Agency.

There were 199 passengers and seven crew members on board. The plane took off from Magadan on December 2. Soon after takeoff, the crew commander reported icing on the aircraft’s speed sensor and decided to return to Magadan. Soon, the surfaces of the wings and air intakes of the engines were also covered with ice, due to which the aircraft’s lift dropped.

Because of this, the plane began to sway in the air and in four minutes lost about 2.5 kilometers of altitude. The crew managed to keep the plane in the air, but it was not possible to return to the airport in Magadan due to a blizzard that began there. After the failed landing, the commander announced that he was going to Yakutsk.

Over Yakutia, the plane reached the minimum required altitude of 3,000 meters, and the commander announced that he was ready to continue the flight. As a result, the flight landed in Irkutsk, before reaching Novosibirsk, because the plane did not have enough fuel for the flight to its final destination, Kommersant writes.

The inspection of the incident was started by the IC transport department. The interlocutor of Kommersant said that, according to one of the versions, icing could have occurred due to poor-quality processing of the aircraft at the Magadan airport. According to the interlocutor of the publication, instead of antifreeze based on propylene glycol, employees of the Sokol airport could use a product based on ethyl alcohol.

S7 said that the plane had undergone de-icing treatment before departure, and “the weather conditions for take-off corresponded to acceptable ones.”

