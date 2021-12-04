An elderly German rescued the plane from falling in an unusual way

https://ria.ru/20211204/samolet-1762214086.html
The man escaped death twice in a few minutes
An elderly German saved the plane from falling in an unusual way – Russia news today
The man escaped death twice in a few minutes
A resident of Germany landed a single-engine plane on the bridge and collided with a truck, follows from a message published by the press service of the police of the city of Pirmasens. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021
2021-12-04T22: 46
2021-12-04T22: 46
2021-12-04T22: 46
in the world
Germany
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156272/48/1562724849_0:259:3179:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_79e9a06fb7b366e2b19d37e735880116.jpg
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. A resident of Germany landed a single-engine plane on the bridge and collided with a truck, according to a message published by the press service of the police of the city of Pirmasens. The pilot was 72 years old. As noted in law enforcement agencies, during the incident, the man suddenly realized that the aircraft was in an emergency condition, and decided to urgently land him on a section of the autobahn about a hundred meters high. An emergency landing provoked an accident, the plane collided with a truck. The pilot sustained minor injuries, the driver was not injured, but was frightened. Now, according to a police message on Twitter, traffic on the highway is fully restored.
https://ria.ru/20210813/ulyanovsk-1745661767.html
Germany
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156272/48/1562724849_189-0:2918:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_29f90b1042446a55ae1e98ecb4fbd4c0.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, germany
An elderly German rescued the plane from falling in an unusual way