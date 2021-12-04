An elderly German rescued the plane from falling in an unusual way

https://ria.ru/20211204/samolet-1762214086.html

The man escaped death twice in a few minutes

An elderly German saved the plane from falling in an unusual way – Russia news today

A resident of Germany landed a single-engine plane on the bridge and collided with a truck, follows from a message published by the press service of the police of the city of Pirmasens. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. A resident of Germany landed a single-engine plane on the bridge and collided with a truck, according to a message published by the press service of the police of the city of Pirmasens. The pilot was 72 years old. As noted in law enforcement agencies, during the incident, the man suddenly realized that the aircraft was in an emergency condition, and decided to urgently land him on a section of the autobahn about a hundred meters high. An emergency landing provoked an accident, the plane collided with a truck. The pilot sustained minor injuries, the driver was not injured, but was frightened. Now, according to a police message on Twitter, traffic on the highway is fully restored.

