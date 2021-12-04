https://ria.ru/20211204/kabul-1762157795.html
Explosion thundered in Kabul
An explosion thundered in Kabul – Russia news today
Explosion thundered in Kabul
The explosion thundered in the capital of Afghanistan, the city of Kabul, reports the Tolo News TV channel with reference to the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan, Kari Said … RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The explosion took place in the capital of Afghanistan, the city of Kabul, according to the Tolo News TV channel, citing a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Qari Said Hosti.
