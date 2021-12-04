https://ria.ru/20211204/kabul-1762157795.html

Explosion thundered in Kabul

An explosion thundered in Kabul – Russia news today

Explosion thundered in Kabul

The explosion thundered in the capital of Afghanistan, the city of Kabul, reports the Tolo News TV channel with reference to the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan, Kari Said … RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

2021-12-04T11: 56

2021-12-04T11: 56

2021-12-04T11: 56

in the world

kabul (city)

Afghanistan

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150875/90/1508759053_0:149:3112:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_af21ae4855ef96aee58b47798c6d262b.jpg

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The explosion took place in the capital of Afghanistan, the city of Kabul, according to the Tolo News TV channel, citing a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Qari Said Hosti.

https://ria.ru/20211201/kabul-1761723125.html

kabul (city)

Afghanistan

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150875/90/1508759053_191-0:2922:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_094803a406003918c3840565a82e2abc.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, kabul (city), afghanistan