Analysts have warned of the threat of default in the United States

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The US could be unable to meet its financial obligations on December 21 unless Congress raises the public debt ceiling by that time, analysts at the Bipartisan Political Center warned. US lawmakers previously voted to extend government funding until February 18, preventing an imminent shutdown. However, so far the issue of increasing borrowing has been left unresolved. Earlier, Treasury Secretary Jannette Yellen asked Congress to raise or suspend the national debt limit, warning that otherwise difficulties in fulfilling the obligations of the government could begin after December 15. “Congress will flirt with the financial catastrophe. if he leaves for the holidays without solving the debt problem, “said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Political Center. Once the finance ministry runs out of existing borrowing limits, it can only rely on tax revenues. Reuters estimates that the U.S. government is borrowing nearly 40 cents for every dollar it spends. Borrowing projects have easily made it through the lower house of Congress, but are facing opposition from stronger Republican opposition in the Senate, unhappy with the growing financial demands of Joe Biden’s Democratic administration.

