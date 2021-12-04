Antalya counted tourists this year – and most of all came from Russia – InoTV

The Turkish authorities counted the number of foreign tourists who visited Antalya this year, and 41% of them, as it turned out, came from Russia. The data suggests that, despite the pandemic, tourist flow has grown significantly this year, although it remains half as much as before the pandemic, writes Hürriyet Daily News.

Turkey’s Antalya, located on the Mediterranean coast, received 8.9 million foreign tourists this year from January to November, writes Hürriyet Daily News. And this is 163% more than last year, when the same figure was 3.4 million people.

Despite the current pandemic, tourism activity has been at its height, thanks to a safe tourism program and stringent antivirus measures that hotels and other host sites have adopted.

At the same time, as noted by the Turkish authorities, most of the tourists came from Russia – 3.5 million people, that is, 41% of the total flow. Next comes Ukraine – about 1.3 million tourists came from there. Another 1.2 million – from Germany and 413 thousand – from Poland. More than 20 thousand tourists arrived from the UK in November in Antalya, and this is more than at the same time in 2019, when there was no pandemic yet.

As for the whole of Turkey, then, according to data for October, this year it was visited by 21 million foreign tourists. This is 88% more than in the same period last year, but about half of what it was before the pandemic, writes Hürriyet Daily News.